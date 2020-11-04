Georgia in the spotlight as vote count continues

Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, the state’s top election official, on Wednesday morning said there were about 200,000 votes left to tally and said he had encouraged counties to finish counting by the end of the day.

“My team has sent reminders to counties to get all, let me repeat, all of our results counted today. Every legal vote will count,” he said at a news conference.

But in a news release sent later in the day he said there were still 200,000 votes remaining to be counted as of 4 p.m.

“We have long anticipated — and said publicly — that counting would most likely take place into Wednesday night and perhaps Thursday morning," he said in the release. "We're on pace to accomplish that responsibly, ensuring that the voice of every eligible voter is heard. It's important to act quickly, but it's more important to get it right.”

Raffensperger also said that ballots that usually aren’t counted until after Election Day such as those sent by military people and other citizens living overseas will eventually be incorporated into the final totals.

Trump and Biden are locked in a tight contest to secure the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency. Georgia offers 16 electoral votes.

Emory University political science professor Alan Abramowitz said during a video news briefing Wednesday that it may take several days before the final outcome is known in Georgia and the final margin will likely be very small.

“I think that it’s going to end up very, very close and Biden, I’d say, has a chance to win Georgia,” he said. “That’s close to a 50-50 proposition, I would say.”

In Gwinnett County, also one of Georgia’s largest, a software problem interfered with the way thousands of mailed absentee ballots are scanned in batches, county officials said. Raffensperger’s office said that problem was addressed on Tuesday night.

In Fulton County, which includes most of Atlanta and is the state’s most populous county, ballot counting continued Wednesday.

Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer tweeted Wednesday: “Fulton County told our observers last night to go home because they were closing up and then continued to count ballots in secret.”

County officials disputed that. Elections director Rick Barron told the county board of commissioners that when he learned staffers were dismissed at 10:30 Tuesday night, he advised that some of them needed to stay, county spokeswoman Jessica Corbitt said in an email.

“Based on that directive, a smaller crew continued to work through the night,” Corbitt said. “It may be possible that observers left at the time the majority of the staff left, but from the information we have, the processing area was never closed to observers.”

In neighboring DeKalb County, officials stopped overnight but resumed counting absentee ballots Wednesday.

Inside State Farm Arena, the home of the Atlanta Hawks NBA team, about 50 people were counting Fulton County votes in a well-lit conference room on Wednesday.

Several miles away, representatives for the Democratic and Republican parties sat around a few computers in a corner of a large warehouse on Atlanta’s westside to review Fulton County absentee ballots that were flagged by scanners. They reviewed the ballots on monitors, looking for marks that indicated voters’ intent.

In Cobb County, also in metro Atlanta, approximately 15,000 absentee ballots remained to be processed on Wednesday or Thursday, Cobb County Elections Director Janine Eveler said Wednesday morning. Then, on Friday, the county plans to process another 882 provisional ballots along with any military and overseas ballots and any ballots with missing or mismatched signatures that have been corrected.

Brynn Anderson in Atlanta contributed reporting.

An election worker counts ballots at State Farm Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

