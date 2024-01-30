Georgia House Rules Chairman Richard Smith of Columbus dies from flu at age 78

One of the most influential members of the Georgia House of Representatives has died. State Rep. Richard Smith, a Columbus Republican who chaired the House Rules Committee, died at his home from complications of the flu before dawn Tuesday, the House Speaker's office said.
Smith, 78, was first elected to the House in 2004 and was serving his 10th term in the General Assembly representing the 139th District, which included parts of Muscogee and Harris counties. He had been the chairman of the House Rules Committee since 2020. That key leadership post controls what legislation is considered by the full House.
“You never had to wonder where he stood with Richard Smith, did you?" said Republican House Speaker Jon Burns of Newington, who entered the House with Smith in 2005. "He was always honest. But he was a compassionate person about his honesty.”
Smith's desk in the 180-member chamber was draped in black, with Rules and some other committees canceling meetings. A hush fell over the oft-noisy chamber Tuesday morning as Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and his wife Marty made an unscheduled appearance to mourn Smith.
“He has been my friend and my colleague for 20 years, and as the speaker said when he was your friend, you knew it," Kemp said. "There were times when he was standing with me when others were not, but that didn’t bother him. He just did what he thought was right.”
Smith, by turns gruff and gentle, served for decades in the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension service, working in Statesboro, Cedartown and Columbus, where he ultimately settled.
Before joining the House, he was the interim city manager for the Columbus consolidated government in 1989 and 1990 and served on the Columbus City Council from 1999 to 2022.
Kemp will be required to call a special election to replace Smith.
Smith is survived by his wife Clara, his children Shannon, Ashley and Justin and grandchildren.