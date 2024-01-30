Georgia House Rules Chairman Richard Smith of Columbus dies from flu at age 78

One of the most influential members of the Georgia House of Representatives has died. State Rep. Richard Smith, a Columbus Republican who chaired the House Rules Committee, died at his home from complications of the flu before dawn Tuesday, the House Speaker's office said.

Smith, 78, was first elected to the House in 2004 and was serving his 10th term in the General Assembly representing the 139th District, which included parts of Muscogee and Harris counties. He had been the chairman of the House Rules Committee since 2020. That key leadership post controls what legislation is considered by the full House.

“You never had to wonder where he stood with Richard Smith, did you?" said Republican House Speaker Jon Burns of Newington, who entered the House with Smith in 2005. "He was always honest. But he was a compassionate person about his honesty.”