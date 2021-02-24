Georgia House passes bill to block 'defunding' police

“The efforts to transfer funding from police departments is about addressing the root causes that we so desperately need to address. It is mental health issues, homelessness, addiction, domestic violence, poverty and systemic racism,” said Rep. Bee Nguyen, a Democrat from Atlanta.

Similar bills have been debated in Arizona, Indiana, Iowa, North Carolina and Florida, among other states.

Calls for defunding the police has been debated extensively around the country, but not much action has followed. An Associated Press review found that while some local governments trimmed police budgets, most cuts were modest and were driven as much by shrinking government revenue amid the coronavirus pandemic as by calls to rethink public safety.

Under the bill, cities and counties could cut more than 5% if local revenues drop by more. Local governments with fewer than 10 officers are also exempt. Cities would be able to abolish their police forces and contract with counties for law enforcement if they guarantee equivalent levels of protection.

Georgia cities and counties oppose the measure, arguing that state lawmakers shouldn’t wade into local decisions about funding.