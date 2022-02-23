Georgia House panel passes bill banning 'divisive concepts'

“This is to ensure that we become the United States of America and we are united in addressing these issues," Wade said.

Amendments that Wade made to the bill did little to ease the concerns of opponents. Rep. Bee Nguyen, an Atlanta Democrat, said she feared a “chilling effect” and said Wade's language saying teachers can't espouse “personal political beliefs” in the classroom would crimp teachers in various ways.

“Is an educator going to get in trouble for saying slavery is wrong?" Nguyen asked. "That’s inserting a personal belief.”

Conservative concern over how schools handle race, sexual orientation and other subjects has prompted a raft of legislation in Georgia and other states. Other bills pending in Georgia would allow parents to ask for "inappropriate" materials to be removed from schools and prohibit transgender girls from playing on female sports teams. There's also a push to give parents more power to control their children's education and be able to scrutinize what's being taught.

Kemp's bill of rights in large part duplicates provisions that are already law, although Rep. Josh Bonner, the Fayetteville Republican sponsoring the measure in the house, said it was worthwhile to pull all the rights together in one place.

The measure says parents have the right to review key classroom materials, which has been state law since 2017, and says parents have the right to withdraw their students from sex education, which has been law since before 2006. It also says parents will have a right to access all the records relating to their child, which is federal law.

“Parents, whether it’s real or perceived, just don’t feel like they have some of the rights enumerated in this bill," Bonner said.

Passage followed testimony from some parents and conservative activists that the bill didn't go far enough. They particularly wanted the law to include access to any supplemental material that teachers might use, not just the main items.

