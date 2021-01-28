Georgia House OKs budget changes, restoring most K-12 cuts

Amending the budget is an annual ritual, but is rocketing through the General Assembly this year, with leaders pressing for a new spending plan quickly in case a COVID-19 outbreak forces lawmakers to go home for an extended period. Senate committees will begin considering the budget on Friday.

The House document shifts other money around. The Department of Public Health would get $18 million to modernize and replace the Georgia Registry of Immunization Transactions and Services. The registry has been in the spotlight as the state struggles to document how many coronavirus vaccines health care providers have administered.

Under the amended budget proposal, the state also would set aside $286,000 to bolster Department of Public Health leadership, including hiring a chief medical officer, a deputy commissioner, and a chief data officer. The department, which has subcontracted much of its public data presentation, has faced repeated complaints about how the data has been published during the pandemic.

England said the Senate would consider further investments in public health.

The House proposal also would dedicate $19.3 million more to nursing homes. Skilled nursing facilities say they are suffering from high costs and low occupancy because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

House members approved Kemp's proposed to shift funds in the state prison and juvenile justice systems to give guards a 10% raise beginning April 1.

Kemp had already proposed spending tens of millions in one-time money on new vehicles, but the House upped the ante by proposing $38.6 million to buy roughly 500 new school buses statewide.

A new 10-bed crisis facility for intellectually disabled adults with mental health problems would be opened using $1.8 million in federal money.

