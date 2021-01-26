Georgia House member removed for refusing COVID-19 testing

“I want no one to get COVID, I want no one to die, but here’s the thing: Are we more valuable than the American people? I’m not,” Clark said.

Testing in Georgia is available to anyone who wants it and is widely accessible.

Clark recently mounted a bid to become House speaker that fizzled after he found little support. He has also pushed false claims that widespread voter fraud changed the results of the November presidential election.

“You know, sometimes this job isn’t all it’s cracked up to be,” Ralston said after having Clark removed. “I don’t know about you all, but I’ve been to too many funerals.”

Nearly 12,000 people in Georgia have died after contracting COVID-19.

Rep. Scott Holcomb, a Democrat from Atlanta, said in a tweet that testing is quick and necessary to protect members during the indoor meetings where social distancing isn’t always possible.

“We get tested in the building; it takes (tilde) 60 seconds,” Holcomb said. “Too hard? Stay home.”

Several members of the state House and Senate have tested positive for the virus since the session began Jan. 11.

Associated Press writer Jeff Amy contributed to this report.