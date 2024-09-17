Georgia house fire victims had been shot before blaze erupted

PANTHERSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Two people found dead inside a burned home last week in Georgia had both been shot before the house went up in flames, officials said.

The DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victims Tuesday as Brittany R. Hall, 28, and Derris D. Woods, 35. A spokesperson for the office would not say if a cause of death had been determined but said the investigation remains open.

DeKalb County Fire spokesperson Capt. Jaeson Daniels confirmed that the victims had been shot but did not provide any details, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation, he said.