Georgia House approves plan to suspend state gas tax

Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia has already been advocating for the federal government to suspend collection of its gas tax, responding to discontent over rising fuel prices.

Both Kemp and Warnock are running for reelection this year.

The price of crude oil has been rising over the past year, as oil and gas suppliers that had scaled back production during the pandemic struggle to keep up with renewed demand. More recently, buyers have shunned Russian crude following its invasion of Ukraine, pushing prices even higher.

The average price for a gallon of gas in the U.S. on Friday was $4.33, according to AAA. It was $4.29 in Georgia.