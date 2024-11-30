Georgia hosts Jacksonville after McCray's 21-point outing

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville plays Georgia after Robert McCray scored 21 points in Jacksonville's 75-64 win against the Siena Saints.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-0 at home. Georgia has a 6-1 record against opponents over .500.

The Dolphins have gone 1-2 away from home. Jacksonville is second in the ASUN with 12.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Stephon Payne III averaging 3.6.

Georgia scores 81.4 points, 9.4 more per game than the 72.0 Jacksonville allows. Jacksonville averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Georgia allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asa Newell is scoring 15.9 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Bulldogs.

McCray is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Dolphins.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.