Georgia hopes to reopen I-16 by next week after bridge crash

The quickest way to reopen the interstate is to essentially demolish the damaged bridge above it, McMurry said.

“If everything goes right, we’ll start tearing the bridge apart tonight,” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said at Thursday's briefing.

The plan is for one of the westbound lanes — Savannah to Macon — to be open by Sunday, McMurry said. Then, one of the eastbound lanes would be open by Monday.

By late next week, officials hope to have all lanes in both directions reopened.

Interstate 16 is the main route used by many people from metro Atlanta who travel south from the city to Macon, and then use I-16 to get to Savannah and Hilton Head Island in South Carolina. The bridge is about 150 miles (240 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta.