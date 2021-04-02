X

Georgia hoops coach Taylor agrees to extension through 2027

Georgia head coach Joni Taylor, center, talks to her team during a timeout in the first half of a college basketball game against Oregon in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — After leading Georgia to the women's NCAA Tournament for the first time in three years, coach Joni Taylor has agreed to a contract extension through 2027.

The deal announced Friday provides a $100,000 raise next season, bumping Taylor's salary to $850,000. Her pay will increase to $925,000 by the sixth year of the new contract, not including annual performance bonuses.

Taylor's previous contract ran through 2024 and was worth $750,000 annually.

“Under Coach Taylor’s leadership, we repositioned ourselves as a national force this year," athletic director Josh Brooks said. “With our current and incoming talent, this is just the beginning of our sustained competitive success.”

Taylor earned SEC coach of the year honors after Georgia finished 21-7, claiming a spot in the SEC tournament championship game for the first time since 2004 and a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament — its highest since 2007.

After beating Drexel in the opening round, the Lady Bulldogs' season ended with a 57-50 loss to sixth-seeded Oregon.

Still, it was an encouraging return to form for a program that was a perennial national powerhouse under previous coach Andy Landers.

“Georgia is a special place,” said Taylor, who has a career record of 89-58 in six seasons. She said the contract extension “continues the positive momentum we built over this last season. ”

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Georgia head coach Joni Taylor holds her meeting respecting social distancing during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Greehey Arena in San Antonio, Texas, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Ronald Cortes)
Georgia head coach Joni Taylor watches from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina Sunday, March 7, 2021, during the Southeastern Conference tournament final in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
