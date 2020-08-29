Georgia homeowner kills python amid invasive species fears

The Social Circle man turned in the snake to the University of Georgia Extension office in Walton County, and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources confirmed it wasn't a native species. Walton County Animal Control confirmed the python didn't have an electronically-readable chip, and there were no reports of a missing python.

"It was an odd looking snake when we got it," extension coordinator Joe Burnsed told the Athens Banner-Herald. "It was very large in girth," Burnsed said, adding he knew "it's not one of our usual snakes."