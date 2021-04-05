Georgia hits 4 million dose mark for vaccine given in state

The state reached the 3 million mark on March 19, Kemp said. That means that more than 1 million doses of vaccine were administered in about 15 days.

Kemp recently rolled back coronavirus restrictions. He signed an executive order that ends a ban on large gatherings, eliminates shelter-in-place requirements and reduces any remaining distance requirements at restaurants, bars, and movie theaters and between people at group fitness classes. The rollback starts on April 8 and runs through April 30.