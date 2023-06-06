X

Georgia hires LSU pitching coach Johnson to lead program after firing Stricklin

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia News
16 minutes ago
Georgia has hired LSU pitching coach Wes Johnson as its new coach

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia hired LSU pitching coach Wes Johnson as its new coach on Monday.

Johnson replaces Scott Stricklin, who was fired on May 26 following a 9-0 loss to South Carolina in the opening round of the Southeastern Conference tournament. Georgia finished 29-27 this season, including an 11-19 mark in the SEC.

Johnson was the Minnesota Twins' pitching coach before making the unusual move of leaving the major leagues for the job at LSU on June 22, 2022. At the time, Johnson said the career change was "very, very, very tough. This the toughest thing I've ever done."

Johnson, 51, will remain with LSU (46-15) through its postseason. The Tigers, led by their strong pitching staff, will play the Kentucky-Indiana regional winner in a Super Regional starting Friday or Saturday in Baton Rouge.

In a statement released by Georgia, athletic director Josh Brooks said Johnson brings the Bulldogs "a proven track record of developing student-athletes while helping teams achieve impressive results.

“We aim to compete for postseason success and championships, and Wes has done that throughout his coaching career at every level, from high school to college and up to the major leagues,” Brooks said. "We are confident he will make Georgia baseball one of the premier programs in the country.”

Johnson, a native of Sherwood, Arkansas, previously worked in the SEC as the pitching coach at Arkansas and Mississippi State.

Stricklin completed his Georgia tenure with a record of 299-236-1 overall and 121-146-1 in the conference. Stricklin guided the Bulldogs to three NCAA invitations but never advanced past the regional stage, including 2018 and 2019 when they were a host. They also were eliminated in the regionals last season.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: Contributed

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Federal lawsuits claim data hack at Mercer University exposed 93,000 people
5h ago

Credit: Family photo

Credit: AP

Credit: John Spink

