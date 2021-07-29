Georgia high school student dies after lightning strike

Bethune was the incoming senior class president at Stratford Academy, which also held a prayer vigil for him.

“He’s an absolutely phenomenal young man. He’s a go-getter, he’s compassionate, he’s hardworking,” said Headmaster Logan Bowlds of Bethune.

Stratford Academy Key Club also planned a CPR training class and blood donation drive in honor of Bethune as the community hoped for his recovery.

“Our hearts feel an unimaginable pain, but through this journey you have taken with us, we hope that you have found inspiration to draw nearer to God. We continue to feel your prayers, love, and comfort, and ask that in the coming days, weeks, and months that you will keep our family close in your prayers,” Chandler wrote.

Earlier this week, a pair of third-grade students raised more than $500 through a lemonade stand. In addition, a GoFundMe was set up to help the family with more than $19,000 raised.