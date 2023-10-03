BreakingNews
Gunshots in DeKalb neighborhood lead to elementary school lockdown

Georgia high school football player dies after falling ill on sidelines, district says

A school district says a high school football player died after suffering a “medical emergency” on the sidelines of a game in Georgia
Georgia News
35 minutes ago
X

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A high school football player died after suffering a “medical emergency” on the sidelines of a game in Georgia, the school district said.

The junior varsity team from Windsor Forest High School was playing Monday night when on-site emergency responders rushed to help one of its players, the Savannah-Chatham County school district said in a news release.

It said the player was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital, but gave no further details about what happened. The name of the player was not released.

School officials said the student had played earlier in the game, but had rotated out before needing medical attention.

Editors' Picks

Credit: 2000 Mules

Judge shoots down attempt to dismiss ‘2000 Mules’ defamation lawsuit3h ago

Credit: Jenna Cariker

BREAKING
Gunshots in DeKalb neighborhood lead to elementary school lockdown
41m ago

Credit: LM Otero

Delta is latest airline to find unapproved parts in aircraft engines
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Noni's

AJC EXCLUSIVE
Noni’s to close on Edgewood Avenue this month after a 15-year run
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Noni's

AJC EXCLUSIVE
Noni’s to close on Edgewood Avenue this month after a 15-year run
1h ago

Credit: Google Earth

Developer with Russian ties plans warehouse complex east of Atlanta
3h ago
The Latest
Atlanta will pay $3.75M to family of Nebraska man who died after being handcuffed and...
1h ago
Acuña wins Baseball Digest player of the year; Cole and Bautista also honored
1h ago
Here's where all the cases against Trump stand as he campaigns for a return to the White...
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Stan Awtrey

Georgia becomes 30th state to allows NIL deals for high school athletes
22h ago
Most cell phones in the U.S. will get an alert on Wednesday. What you need to know
Fulton held weekend court to chip away at jail overcrowding
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top