Georgia high court won't hear appeal from death row prisoner

Lawyers for the state had argued that Presnell had previously raised similar arguments and that his petition was therefore barred for procedural reasons.

Presnell abducted the two girls on May 4, 1976, as they walked home along a wooded trail from school in Cobb County, just outside Atlanta. He drove them to a secluded wooded area, had them undress and raped the older girl, according to evidence at trial outlined in a Georgia Supreme Court ruling. The younger girl tried to run, but Presnell caught her and drowned her in a creek, the ruling says.

He locked the 10-year-old girl in the trunk of his car and then left her in a wooded area when he got a flat tire, saying he’d return. She escaped and ran to a nearby gas station and described Presnell and his car to police.

Officers found him changing his tire at his apartment complex. He denied everything at first but later led police to the 8-year-old girl’s body and confessed, the ruling says.

Presnell had been scheduled to be executed May 17, but Fulton County Superior Court Judge Shermela Williams stayed his execution after his lawyers filed a lawsuit and emergency motion. In those filings, they claimed that the state had violated an agreement with lawyers representing people on death row that effectively put executions on hold during the coronavirus pandemic and established conditions under which they could resume. The lawsuit alleges that those conditions were not met before Presnell's execution was scheduled.

Williams’ order blocked the state for 30 days from pursuing the execution of any death row prisoner covered by the agreement.

The families of the two girls last week told The Associated Press that they've waited 46 years for justice and were disappointed that the execution was delayed.