Georgia high court: Votes cast for dead candidate are void

The Georgia Supreme Court's unanimous opinion upheld a lower court ruling that said votes cast for a candidate who died three days before the June election for a seat on the Athens-Clarke County Commission were not valid.

Jerry NeSmith, who died on June 6, got 1,866 of the votes cast, while his opponent, Jesse Houle, got 1,405. The county elections board declared Houle commissioner-elect, relying on Georgia law and state Supreme Court precedent saying all votes for NeSmith were void because of his death.