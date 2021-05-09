Georgia high court to resume in-person oral arguments

The court will may continue to schedule some remote arguments each month by request. Parties will have to speak to each other before asking for remote oral argument, and the request must say whether the request is motivated by preference or good cause. It will be up to the court whether the request is granted.

Oral argument sessions will continue to be broadcast live on the court's website.

Melton also signed an order Saturday extending the statewide judicial emergency for another 30 days. But the order says that deadlines for prosecutors to present cases involving detained people to a grand jury will be in effect again starting Friday.