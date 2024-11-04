Georgia high court says absentee ballots must be returned by Election Day, even in county with delay

ATLANTA (AP) — Thousands of voters in Georgia's third-largest county who received their absentee ballots late will not get an extension to return them, the state's highest court decided on Monday.

Cobb County, just north of Atlanta, didn't mail out absentee ballots to some voters who had requested them until late last week. Georgia law says absentee ballots must be received by the close of polls on Election Day. But a judge in a lower court ruled last week that the ballots at issue could be counted if they're received by this Friday, three days after Election Day, as long as they were postmarked by Tuesday.

The Georgia Supreme Court ruling means the affected Cobb County residents must vote in person on Election Day, which is Tuesday, or bring their absentee ballots to the county elections office by 7 p.m. that day — or they won't be counted.