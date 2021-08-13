Georgia health care workers sound alarm amid COVID surge

Georgia’s case count continued to rise, with the seven-day rolling average climbing above 6,000 on Friday, the worst since Feb. 1. The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals was also rising rapidly, exceeding 4,000 on Friday even as many hospital executives have warned they don’t have enough beds and staff.

More than 87% of the state's ICU beds were in use.

The metro Atlanta's DeKalb County announced Friday that NBA legends Dikembe Mutombo and Dominique Wilkins will be at a vaccine drive Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Gallery at South DeKalb mall. Anyone who gets vaccinated will receive a $100 prepaid debit card, county officials said.

In Hall County north of Atlanta, county employees who get fully vaccinated before the end of September will get a $500 bonus. The Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution on Thursday that allowed for the bonuses.

Schools, meanwhile, continued to struggle with COVID-19 cases. In Burke County outside Augusta, schools will close for two weeks starting Monday after more than 40 students tested positive in a week.

At least five other districts have sent all students home. The superintendent of the massive Fulton County district, Mike Looney, said at a school board meeting on Thursday that the virus could force an end to in-person instruction, according to district officials.

Caption Pro-mask wearing demonstrators stage a protest at the Cobb County School Board Headquarters Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Marietta, Ga. Many school districts nationwide have seen parents protesting for and against masks. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) Credit: Mike Stewart Credit: Mike Stewart