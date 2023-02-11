Georgia hands Kentucky damaging 75-68 defeat

Oquendo was only 5-of-15 shooting but made 10 of 12 at the line where the Bulldogs were 25 of 29 to Kentucky's 11-of-13. Kentucky finished with four players with four fouls.

Oquendo scored nine of his 17 first-half points over the final six minutes with Georgia leading 42-32 at the break.

IN AND OUT

Georgia's leading scorer, Terry Roberts, returned after missing two games with a concussion. He finished with nine points.

Kentucky was without guards CJ Fredrick (rib) and Sahvir Wheeler (right ankle) who have 27 starts between them. Fredrick missed the game after making eight straight starts. Wheeler was out for the second consecutive game.

UP NEXT

Georgia is home against LSU on Tuesday. Kentucky is at Mississippi State on Wednesday.

