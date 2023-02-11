X
Georgia hands Kentucky damaging 75-68 defeat

Credit: AP

Georgia News
10 minutes ago
Kario Oquendo scored 21 points, Braelen Bridges and Justin Hill combined for 19 second-half points and Georgia defeated Kentucky 75-68

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Kario Oquendo scored 21 points, Braelen Bridges and Justin Hill combined for 19 second-half points and Georgia defeated Kentucky 75-68 on Saturday.

Bridges scored 10 of his 12 points over a five-minute stretch when Georgia took back the lead for good. Hill, who finished with six assists, had a 3-pointer during the run and added four free throws late.

The Bulldogs (15-10, 5-7 SEC) snapped a three-game losing streak and dealt a damaging loss to a Wildcats (16-9, 7-5) team projected to be on the NCAA Tournament bubble.

Oscar Tshiebwe, who had 37 points and 24 rebounds in Kentucky's win over Georgia on Jan. 17, finished with 20 and 14 for his 14th double-double this season. Antonio Reeves had four 3-pointers and scored 20 points with Jacob Toppin adding 12.

Tshiebwe had only six points on 1-of-4 shooting in the first half but scored eight straight early in second when the Wildcats erased a 10-point halftime deficit, taking a 52-48 lead with 12 minutes to go on Toppin's 3-pointer.

Oquendo was only 5-of-15 shooting but made 10 of 12 at the line where the Bulldogs were 25 of 29 to Kentucky's 11-of-13. Kentucky finished with four players with four fouls.

Oquendo scored nine of his 17 first-half points over the final six minutes with Georgia leading 42-32 at the break.

IN AND OUT

Georgia's leading scorer, Terry Roberts, returned after missing two games with a concussion. He finished with nine points.

Kentucky was without guards CJ Fredrick (rib) and Sahvir Wheeler (right ankle) who have 27 starts between them. Fredrick missed the game after making eight straight starts. Wheeler was out for the second consecutive game.

UP NEXT

Georgia is home against LSU on Tuesday. Kentucky is at Mississippi State on Wednesday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

