Georgia gymnastics coach Courtney Kupets Carter is fired after 7 seasons, no NCAA titles

Georgia has fired gymnastics coach Courtney Kupets Carter after seven seasons
25 minutes ago

ATHENS, Ga (AP) — Georgia announced Friday it has fired gymnastics coach Courtney Kupets Carter after seven seasons.

As the Georgia coach, Kupets Carter was unable to duplicate the success she enjoyed as a gymnast. She helped Georgia win four national championships while competing for the GymDogs and was inducted into the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame in 2014. Kupets Carter won the 2009 Honda Broderick Cup as the nation’s top female student-athlete in all sports.

“These are always difficult decisions, but this one was especially tough because of what Courtney and her family mean to the University of Georgia,” athletic director Josh Brooks said in a statement.

"She is among the greatest Bulldog student-athletes of all time, and her many accomplishments and accolades will be remembered for years to come. At this time, we feel it is in the best interest of our gymnastics program to make a change in leadership as we pursue SEC and national championships.”

Georgia has won 10 NCAA team championships. Its most recent title came in 2009. The team did not qualify for this season's NCAA championship.

AP Olympics coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

AJC EXCLUSIVE
Kemp on Medicaid expansion in 2025: 'I'm in the no camp.'

