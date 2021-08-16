Georgia governor to lay out new COVID plans as cases surge

The state's seven-day rolling average of new cases climbed above 6,000 on Friday, the worst since Feb. 1.

Schools, meanwhile, are struggling to keep classrooms open as exposures to COVID-19 infections force many students and teachers to quarantine. School districts in Burke, Crisp, Long and Ware counties announced Friday that they would send students home, bringing the number of districts that have done so to nine.

Kemp, a Republican up for reelection next year, has rejected a statewide mask mandate and said the state will not restrict businesses or public activities again. He has encouraged people to get vaccinated, but has opposed mandates, saying that some people may never be willing to take the shots.

That's a sharp break with states led by Democrats. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced earlier this month that most of Virginia's state workers will have to be vaccinated or agree to regular COVID-19 testing. North Carolina, New York and California have issued similar requirements, and the Biden administration has ordered strict vaccine rules for federal workers.

