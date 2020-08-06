Georgia governor signs new law to protect police

“House Bill 838 is a step forward as we work to protect those who are risking their lives to protect us," Kemp said in a statement Wednesday after he signed the measure. "While some vilify, target, and attack our men and women in uniform for personal or political gain, this legislation is a clear reminder that Georgia is a state that unapologetically backs the blue.”

The crime is punishable by one to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000. The measure says the sentence must be stacked atop any other criminal conviction and can’t be served at the same time and that each violation must be a separate crime. That could lead to long sentences for violations such as vandalism aimed at officers.

The measure also allows police officers to file lawsuits against any person, company or group for infringing on the officer's civil rights “arising out of the officer's performance of official duties” or filing a knowingly false complaint against an officer.

Opponents said the measure was unneeded, in part because Georgia lawmakers several years ago added stiffer penalties for assault against a police officer.

“The Georgia code already includes more than sufficient protections for police officers,” said Andrea Young, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia. “HB 838 was hastily drafted as a direct swipe at Georgians participating in the Black Lives Matter protests who were asserting their constitutional rights.”

In attempting to persuade the governor to veto the measure, the ACLU argued that the way the bill is written, it could have the unintentional effect of reducing the penalty for killing a police officer from mandatory life in prison to the maximum of five years now specified in the law. Supporters say that won't happen.