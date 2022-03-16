Georgia governor signs amended budget with more pay, refunds

Kemp and lawmakers, who are up for reelection this year, have moved to dramatically increase spending thanks to bountiful state tax collections.

A $2.35 billion surplus was left at the end of the 2021 budget even after filling the state’s savings account to its legal limit of $4.3 billion.

That prompted the tax rebate plan, which was approved by the state Senate on Wednesday after it passed earlier in the state House.

People who filed income taxes in Georgia in 2020 and 2021 will get a refund when they file taxes this year. Single filers will receive as much as $250.

That number will increase to $375 for those heading a household and $500 for couples filing jointly.

“House bill 1302 is the fulfillment of our beliefs that when government takes in more money than it needs, the surplus funds should go back to the taxpayers," state Sen. Clint Dixon, a Gwinnett Republican, said on the Senate floor. "Ultimately, it's our citizens, not our government, that move our state forward, and they know best how to spend their hard earned money.”

The measure passed by a vote of 47 to 4.