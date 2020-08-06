Georgia governor plans special session to fix tax bill

Kemp said in a statement that he signed House Bill 105 despite the problem.

The bill, passed by the legislature in June with bipartisan support, shields farmers from having to pay state income tax on relief payments received after Hurricane Michael, which caused widespread damage across southern Georgia in Oct. 2018. It also imposes a 50-cent tax on ride-hailing service, taxi and limousine rides instead of leaving them subject to higher, regular sales taxes.