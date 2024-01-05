Georgia governor names Waffle House executive to lead State Election Board

During Duffey's tenure the board sought to debunk unfounded claims of election fraud stemming from the 2020 presidential vote. The board also declined to take over elections in Fulton County after a review found administration had improved despite problems.

Activists frequently besiege board meetings, demanding changes. Board members, for example, recently rejected a push to allow all Georgians to vote using hand-marked paper ballots.

Kemp could only make the nomination while the General Assembly was not in session. If the governor hadn’t acted before lawmakers convene on Monday, the House could have nominated and the Senate confirmed a new chair.

Matt Mashburn, the board's acting chairman, is also leaving his post after the Republican majority in the state Senate told him it would appoint someone else.

Fervier was appointed by Gov Nathan Deal in 2012 to the board of the Georgia Subsequent Injury Trust Fund, which helps cover the cost of certain workers’ compensation claims. He was reappointed in 2018 and chairs the board today.

In an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2012, Fervier said he was supporting Republican Mitt Romney for president. However, OpenSecrets, a nonprofit group that tracks campaign contributions, has no record of Fervier making any contributions to state or federal candidates.

The board was chaired by the secretary of state until lawmakers changed the law in 2021.