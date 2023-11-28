Georgia governor names first woman as chief of staff as current officeholder exits for Georgia Power

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Tuesday said he would name the first woman chief of staff as the current officeholder leaves to work for Georgia Power Co.

Kemp said he would name Lauren Curry to the post on Jan. 15, when Trey Kilpatrick departs.

The Republican governor said Curry, currently deputy chief of staff, will be the first woman to fill that role for a Georgia governor. Georgia Power, the largest unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co., is hiring Kilpatrick as senior vice president of external affairs.