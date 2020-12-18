Georgia governor blasts attacks on family over election

President Donald Trump has excoriated Kemp for not calling a special legislative session to give him the state’s electoral votes. Kemp on Thursday did not blame Trump for the attacks on his family and him, but said “people need to deal with facts,” news outlets reported.

"If anybody has an issue with something I’ve done, they can come to me, and I will talk to them about it,” Kemp said, according to WSB-TV. “They don’t need to bother my wife and my children or another elected official’s wife and children. I can assure you I can handle myself. And if they’re brave enough to come out from underneath that keyboard or behind it, we can have a little conversation if they would like to.”