ajc logo
X

Georgia governor appoints Bibb County judge to Supreme Court

Georgia News
1 hour ago
A Bibb County judge has been appointed to the Georgia Supreme Court by Gov. Brian Kemp

ATLANTA (AP) — A Bibb County judge was appointed Tuesday to the Georgia Supreme Court by Gov. Brian Kemp.

Judge Verda M. Colvin has previously been appointed to the Georgia Court of Appeals by Kemp and is the first African American woman to be named to either court by a Republican governor.

“With Justice Colvin on the bench, Georgia’s highest court is gaining an immensely talented and principled judge who will help guide it in the years to come," Kemp said in a statement.

Colvin also is a former state and federal prosecutor and was a judge on the Superior Court in Macon. She replaces Harold Melton, who recently left the Georgia Supreme Court to enter private practice.

Melton was the only Black judge on the Supreme Court and just the third in the high court's history.

Also on Tuesday, Kemp appointed Georgia Solicitor General Andrew Pinson to fill Colvin's seat on the Court of Appeals.

In Other News
1
GA Lottery
2
Winning numbers drawn in 'Georgia FIVE Midday' game
3
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Midday' game
4
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Midday' game
5
Darvish expected to start for the Padres against Braves
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top