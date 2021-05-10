Georgia Gov. Kemp signs repeal of 1863 citizen's arrest law

Those who had long pushed for the repeal said the law was approved in 1863 to round up escaped slaves and was later used to justify the lynching of African Americans. Some other states are now also considering repealing such laws.

Arbery, then 25, was fatally shot while running through a neighborhood near Brunswick on the Georgia coast in February 2020. His 27th birthday would have been days ago, and Cooper Jones said she viewed the law as a birthday present to her son.

The father and son who pursued Arbery — Greg and Travis McMichael — weren't arrested or charged until the state took over the case more than two months after the shooting. A prosecutor initially assigned to the case had cited Georgia's citizen's arrest law to argue that the shooting was justified. Lee Merritt, the family attorney, said Arbery's relatives continue to want to see that prosecutor criminally charged.

Defense lawyers said the McMichaels pursued Arbery suspecting he was a burglar, after security cameras had previously recorded him entering a home under construction. They said Travis McMichael shot Arbery while fearing for his life as they grappled over a shotgun.

Video of the fatal encounter was recorded by William "Roddie" Bryan, a neighbor who joined the chase. All three men are charged with murder. Prosecutors have said Arbery stole nothing and was merely out jogging when the McMichaels and Bryan chased him. They remain jailed without bail.

Issues surrounding citizen's arrest could be aired in pretrial hearings in coming days.

Under the repeal bill, people who are mere bystanders or witnesses generally no longer have the right to detain people. Deadly force can't be used to detain someone unless it’s in self-protection, protecting a home, or preventing a forcible felony. The changes retain Georgia’s “stand your ground” law, which says a person who is being threatened isn’t required to retreat.

It still allows business employees to detain people they believe stole something, and lets restaurant employees detain people who try to leave without paying for a meal. It also lets licensed security guards and private detectives detain people.

Someone who is detained must be released along with their personal belongings if a police officer or sheriff’s deputy doesn’t arrive within a reasonable time.

Former state Rep Bert Reeves shakes the hand of Wanda Cooper Jones, the mother of Ahmaud Arbery at the Georgia state capitol in Atlanta on Monday, May 10, 2021. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a law sponsored by Reeves repealing citizen's arrest in Georgia, partly blamed for Ahmaud Arbery's fatal shooting death near Brunswick in 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy) Credit: Jeff Amy Credit: Jeff Amy

Relatives of Ahmaud Arbery including sister Jasmine Arbery (left) and mother Wanda Cooper Jones (second from left) sit at the Georgia state capitol in Atlanta on Monday, May 10, 2021. They witnessed Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp sign a law repealing citizen's arrest in Georgia, partly blamed for Ahmaud Arbery's fatal shooting death near Brunswick in 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy) Credit: Jeff Amy Credit: Jeff Amy

FILE - This combo of booking photos provided by the Glynn County, Ga., Detention Center, shows from left, Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael, and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. The Justice Department announced federal hate crime charges against the three men Wednesday, April 28,2021, in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a Georgia man who was killed while out for a run last year. All three are charged with one count of interference with civil rights and attempted kidnapping. The McMichaels are also charged with using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.(Glynn County Detention Center via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited