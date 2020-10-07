Georgia Gov. Kemp names new chief of staff

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday announced his pick for a new chief of staff.
Trey Kilpatrick will assume the role on Oct. 15, according to a news release from the Republican governor’s office.
Kilpatrick is currently vice president of government and community affairs at Georgia State University and previously served as deputy chief of staff for Sen. Johnny Isakson. Isakson retired from the U.S. Senate in December because of declining health.
Kilpatrick will replace Tim Fleming, who stepped down as Kemp’s chief of staff in September to work for a political action committee supporting Sen. Kelly Loeffler in her special election bid. Kemp appointed Loeffler to replace Isakson.
Caylee Noggle served as the governor’s chief of staff on an interim basis between Fleming and Kilpatrick and will stay on as a top official in the administration, the release says.
“With his wealth of experience from both federal and state government, Trey is uniquely qualified to lead my administration,” Kemp said in a statement.