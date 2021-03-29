Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp plans to ease virus restrictions

The move is a “critical step” in moving the state back to a normalcy, Kemp said. He points to recent declines of new infections and rising numbers of Georgians getting vaccinated.

“Georgians know the right thing to do,” Kemp said. “They know the value in best practices, but they also can’t wait to return to their normal life. Loosening these restrictions is the next critical step in that process, and it signals an even bigger light at the end of the tunnel.”