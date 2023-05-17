Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp plans economic development trip to Israel

In 2019, Kemp went to South Korea, where he met with then-Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon and Hyundai Motor Group officials. Last year Hyundai announced it was building a $5.5 billion electric vehicle factory near Savannah.

Israel is a less obvious economic target than South Korea. In 2021, according to the state Department of Economic Development, Georgia exported $280 million in goods and services to Israel, making it the state's 34th largest export market. Imports from Israel were $650 million, making it the state's 29th largest import trading partner.

Georgia officials say Israeli companies employ more than 1,000 Georgians.

The state has had a trade office in Israel since 1994, and two prior governors have led trade missions there, reflecting its outsize political and religious importance. Gov. Sonny Perdue visited in 2005, while Gov. Nathan Deal visited in 2014.

Kemp's wife and three daughters will join him and the family will pay for their travel, Douglas said.