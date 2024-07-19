Georgia News

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp journeys to Italy in eighth overseas trip

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is traveling to Italy in his eighth overseas trip as governor
20 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is traveling to Italy in his eighth overseas trip as governor.

The Republican will leave this weekend for a six-day trip to the European nation. The delegation will include Kemp's wife, Marty Kemp.

The governor says he will visit with nine companies that currently do business in Georgia or are building facilities in the state.

Then-Gov. Nathan Deal led a trip to Italy in 2017.

Among the companies Kemp will meet with are eyewear behemoth Luxottica, which has a 2,500-job distribution center in Henry County. Kemp will also meet with tire maker Pirelli, which has its U.S. headquarters and a tire factory in Rome, Georgia, employing more than 200 people.

Kemp will also meet with TMC Transformers, which makes electrical transformers in Waynesboro; carpet fiber maker Aquafil, which has a plant in Cartersville; refrigeration system maker Epta, which has a plant in Columbus; adhesive maker MAPEI, which has facilities in Dalton and Calhoun; circuit board maker Elemaster, which has a plant in Duluth; gunmaker Beretta, which is building a $60 million ammunition plant near Savannah and tomato sauce maker La Regina di San Marzano, which has a plant in Alma for making sauces that contain meat.

Most of the companies are based in or near the northern city of Milan, Italy's business capital.

The cost to taxpayers for the trip is not immediately available.

Kemp has been to South Korea twice, once in 2019 and once earlier this summer. Kemp went to Germany in 2020, visited Israel in May 2023 and France and the nation of Georgia in June 2023. He also attended the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in January 2023 and 2024.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Some in Ga. earn too much to get Medicaid but not enough to buy private insurance plan

Credit: AP

Atlanta set to receive nearly $11 million to provide services to migrants

FRIDAY’S WEATHER
Highs in 80s with more rain this evening, through weekend

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

MARTA: Mayor considers 10-year fix for Five Points

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

MARTA: Mayor considers 10-year fix for Five Points

Credit: John Spink

Microsoft outage grounds planes, upends businesses. Delta, United affected
21m ago
The Latest
Cardinals visit the Braves to open 3-game series
Atlanta set to receive nearly $11 million to provide services to migrants
Wild Georgia: Creatures in the wild may deserve their own gold medals
Featured

Credit: Seeger Gray/AJC

Republicans in metro Atlanta cheer Trump on final night of convention
15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend: Tennis, Bob Ross class
Photo of Fani Willis found on Trump shooter’s cellphone