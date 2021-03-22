Georgia GOP voting bills advance as some provisions dropped

The bill also would allow lawmakers to appoint the chair of the state election board, a position currently held by Georgia’s elected secretary of state, and give lawmakers a new mechanism to intervene in county election offices they deem to be underperforming.

Rep. Barry Fleming, the chairman of the House committee, has said that changes are needed to restore voters’ confidence in the election system.

Many of the GOP proposals are a direct response to falsehoods pushed by members of their own party, after former President Donald Trump and his allies pushed baseless claims that voter fraud swayed the November election.

Fair Fight, a voting rights group founded by Democrat Stacey Abrams, slammed the legislation in a tweet shortly after committee approval.

The group said the bill “would restrict voters’ freedoms and access, as well as giving GOP legislators the unprecedented power to remove and replace entire local boards of elections and take control of the State Election Board.”

“It attacks every aspect of voting access,” Fair Fight said.

Also under consideration in the legislature is House Bill 531, which could receive a vote in Senate committee later this week. The Senate has introduced a new version of the bill that is very similar to legislation passed by the chamber earlier this year, without provisions that limit who can vote absentee by mail.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan said Monday that provision was removed after it “seemed to cause consternation” as the bill was moving through initial rounds of voting.

The current version of the bill would ban the secretary of state from entering into consent agreements, after Trump falsely claimed that a consent agreement prohibited election officials from properly scrutinizing signatures on absentee ballot envelopes. It would also give the legislature the ability to overturn emergency rules adopted by the state election board, among many other provisions.

Both bills would require a photo ID for absentee voting, a proposal that has been endorsed by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and GOP Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Voting rights advocates say the ID requirement could disenfranchise voters, especially minority voters and the elderly who don’t have easy access to identification.