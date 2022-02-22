Georgia GOP pushes parent rights measure for public schools

The law would require local school boards to develop procedures for parents to object to material used in the classroom.

Sen. Elena Parent, an Atlanta Democrat, said that the ability for parents to demand to review all instructional material during the first two weeks of each nine-week grading period could cause trouble. Existing rules already require every school district to publish a list of the primary materials used in each class.

But Parent warned that requiring schools to share copies of every bit of supplemental information used in class could create “a massive surveillance and document production effort," contributing to "an atmosphere of classroom censorship on our already overburdened teachers.”

Principals would have three days to respond to requests, although schools could extend that period by up to 30 days. Parents would be guaranteed a speaking slot before their local school board to appeal any denial, and could further appeal to the state Board of Education.

Sen. Harold Jones II, an Augusta Democrat, said the law was so murkily drafted that it could allow parents to prevent their student from being recorded while playing football, meaning games couldn't be broadcast.

Republicans, though, said opponents are disrespecting their constituents.

“I don’t know how you can go back to your districts and tell parents ‘I’m against you,'" said Sen. Matt Brass, a Newnan Republican. "Shame on you.”

