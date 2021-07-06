Georgia GOP lawmaker quits leadership post after fatal crash

Kaleb McMichen, a spokesperson for Republican House Speaker David Ralston of Blue Ridge, said the majority Republican caucus is required by its rules to elect a successor. McMichen said no date for the election has been set, but that it could come this summer

Ralph “Ryan” Dover III, the man accused of calling Kelley instead of 911 after fatally hitting bicyclist Eric Keais, was indicted on charges of felony hit-and-run and reckless conduct.

Kelley has denied doing anything wrong and asked a judge to throw out the indictment. His attorney, Lester Tate, said Tuesday that the judge has yet to rule on the motion to quash.

Officials have said Dover hit Keais while driving his SUV on North Main Street in Cedartown on the night of Sept. 11, 2019. Instead of calling 911, Dover drove elsewhere and called Kelley, who in turn called Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome at home, according to authorities. An officer was sent to the area, unaware that someone may have been injured, and eventually found Keais lying in a ditch, gravely wounded. Keais died from his injuries soon afterward.

Kelley told police that night he wasn’t sure whether Dover hit a person or a deer. He says he cooperated with police and denies wrongdoing.

