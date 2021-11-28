ajc logo
Georgia fire station severely damaged in blaze

Georgia News
40 minutes ago
A middle Georgia fire station has been heavily damaged in a late Saturday blaze

SMARR, Ga. (AP) — A middle Georgia fire station was heavily damaged in a late Saturday blaze.

Monroe County Emergency Services said in a social media post that its station in Smarr caught fire and burned while no firefighters were present. A pumper truck that had been used to respond to an earlier call Saturday night was parked inside the station and was also severely damaged.

As firefighters battled the blaze, part of the roof collapsed. A fire battalion chief injured his knee and was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters fought the fire for more than three hours and continued monitoring for hotspots, the agency said. No cause has been determined. The Georgia state fire marshal is investigating.

Smarr is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Macon.

