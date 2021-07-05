ajc logo
Georgia fire department grants 4-year-old's firefighter wish

Georgia News
1 hour ago
A Georgia fire department swore in a 4-year-old recruit, granting the wish of the cancer patient to be a firefighter

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia fire department swore in a 4-year-old recruit, granting the wish of the cancer patient to be a firefighter.

WSB-TV reports the City of Marietta Fire Department teamed up with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to make Bubba Diedrich their youngest firefighter, at least for a day Friday. The 4-year-old from Augusta was diagnosed with leukemia a year ago.

“He loves the trucks and everything they do,” Bubba’s father Travis Diedrich said.

Fire Chief Tim Milligan said the foundation asked if the young cancer patient could ride on a truck or spray a fire hose. Instead, the entire department suited the boy up and prepared a whole day of events for him, including the “rescue” of a plush stuffed animal trapped near a building.

