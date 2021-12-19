Georgia faces WCU

SAVVY VETERANS: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Braelen Bridges, Aaron Cook and Jailyn Ingram have collectively accounted for 46 percent of Georgia's scoring this season. For Western Carolina, Nick Robinson, Joe Petrakis and Cam Bacote have collectively scored 40 percent of the team's points this season.NICK IS A FORCE: Robinson has connected on 43.3 percent of the 67 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 18 over his last three games. He's also converted 71.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Catamounts. Georgia has 38 assists on 67 field goals (56.7 percent) across its past three games while Western Carolina has assists on 40 of 78 field goals (51.3 percent) during its past three games.