Georgia faces tough test vs No. 16 Kentucky

FLOOR SPACING: Kentucky's Kellan Grady has attempted 88 3-pointers and connected on 47.7 percent of them, and is 24 for 43 over his last five games.

STREAK SCORING: Kentucky has won its last 10 home games, scoring an average of 86 points while giving up 57.2.

DID YOU KNOW: The Kentucky offense has scored 82.2 points per game this season, ranking the Wildcats 17th among Division 1 teams. The Georgia defense has allowed 73.1 points per game to opponents (ranked 244th).

