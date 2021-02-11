Georgia faces tough test vs No. 11 Bama

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Wheeler has been directly responsible for 43 percent of all Georgia field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 17 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Georgia is a perfect 9-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.4 percent or less. The Bulldogs are 3-7 when allowing the opposition to shoot any better than that.

STREAK SCORING: Alabama has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 81.7 points while giving up 65.

DID YOU KNOW: Alabama as a collective unit has made 10.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is eighth-best among Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com