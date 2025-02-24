Georgia News
Georgia News

Georgia faces No. 2 Florida after Newell's 20-point game

Georgia hosts the No. 2 Florida Gators after Asa Newell scored 20 points in Georgia's 82-70 loss to the Auburn Tigers
By The Associated Press
10 minutes ago

Florida Gators (24-3, 11-3 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (16-11, 4-10 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia faces No. 2 Florida after Asa Newell scored 20 points in Georgia's 82-70 loss to the Auburn Tigers.

The Bulldogs have gone 13-3 at home. Georgia scores 74.8 points while outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game.

The Gators are 11-3 against SEC opponents. Florida ranks third in the SEC allowing 66.3 points while holding opponents to 38.9% shooting.

Georgia scores 74.8 points, 8.5 more per game than the 66.3 Florida allows. Florida has shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points above the 40.8% shooting opponents of Georgia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Newell is averaging 15.4 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Silas Demary Jr. is averaging 12.5 points, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Walter Clayton Jr. averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, scoring 17.1 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Will Richard is averaging 11.4 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 68.5 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Gators: 9-1, averaging 79.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

