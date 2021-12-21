Georgia faces ETSU

COLD SPELL: East Tennessee State has lost its last four road games, scoring 62.3 points, while allowing 78 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bulldogs have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Buccaneers. Georgia has 47 assists on 72 field goals (65.3 percent) across its previous three outings while East Tennessee State has assists on 45 of 86 field goals (52.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia has attempted the second-most free throws among all SEC teams. The Bulldogs have averaged 21.5 free throws per game this season and 23.6 per game over their last five games.

