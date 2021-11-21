Georgia expecting pre-pandemic traffic volumes this holiday

The state Department of Transportation announced Thursday that it is suspending lane closures on Georgia interstates and state routes from 5 a.m. on Wednesday, November 24 through 10 p.m. on Sunday, November 28 to ease congestion. A similar suspension will be in place for Christmas and New Year's.

Officials warned drivers, however, to be cautious because crews could still be working near roadways, and some long-term lane closures may remain for safety reasons.