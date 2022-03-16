Georgia enjoys school-record turnout from NFL for Pro Day

“I wish they could come back and play for us again but unfortunately they can’t, so I’m excited for them today,” Smart said.

New England's Bill Belichick, Mike McCarthy of Dallas, and Pittsburgh's Mike Tomlin were among the coaches in attendance. Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, the former Atlanta coach, joined McCarthy.

Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees represented Atlanta. Falcons coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot did not attend. The Falcons' leadership reportedly met with Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in Houston on Wednesday as the Texans entertain trade offers.

Linebacker Nakobe Dean did not run the 40-yard dash at the combine or on Wednesday. Smart said Dean, the Butkus Award winner as the nation's top linebacker, strained a pectoral muscle on the bench press while preparing for the combine and chose to skip the 40. Dean participated in position drills.

Georgia's defensive linemen were stars at the NFL combine, impressing scouts with their speed.

Dean, Walker, Davis, Wyatt, outside linebacker Quay Walker, and safety Lewis Cine could be selected in the first two rounds of the NFL draft on April 28-30.

Caption Zamir White runs a football drill during Georgia's Pro Day on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson

Caption Devonte Wyatt runs football drills during Georgia's Pro Day on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson

Caption Jordan Davis runs football drills during Georgia's Pro Day on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson

Caption Travon Walker, left, Devonte Wyatt, center, and Jordan Davis, right, are shown during football drills at Georgia's Pro Day on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson

Caption Justin Shaffer runs football drills during Georgia's Pro Day on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson

Caption Devonte Wyatt runs football drills during Georgia's Pro Day on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson