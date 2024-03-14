Georgia ends game on 12-0 run to beat Missouri 64-59 in first round of SEC tourney

BreakingNews
Atlanta metro area now 6th largest in U.S., Census Bureau estimates
Georgia guard Blue Cain (0) knocks the ball away from Missouri guard Tamar Bates (2) on a inbound pass during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Sotheastern Conference tournament Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Georgia guard Blue Cain (0) knocks the ball away from Missouri guard Tamar Bates (2) on a inbound pass during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Sotheastern Conference tournament Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
47 minutes ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Blue Cain had 19 points, Justin Hill scored 17 off the bench and 11th-seeded Georgia finished the game on a 12-0 run to beat No. 14 seed Missouri 64-59 on Wednesday night in the first round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

Cain hit 6 of 12 shots, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range, for the Bulldogs (17-15), who advance to play sixth-seeded Florida in Thursday's quarterfinals. Hill hit 6 of 12 shots with three 3-pointers. Noah Thomasson and reserve RJ Melendez scored 10 apiece.

Sean East II grabbed a rebound and scored to give the Tigers (8-24) a 59-52 lead with 3:38 left to play. Hill hit a turnaround jumper, a 3-pointer and two free throws in the game-ending run for Georgia.

Nick Honor led Missouri with 14 points. Tamar Bates finished with 11 points and six rebounds. Noah Carter scored 11 and added six rebounds and four assists. Connor Vanover scored 10.

Bates' 3-pointer was all Missouri managed in the first eight minutes, falling behind 13-3. Bates had a three-point play to get the Tigers within six with 2:15 left. Melendez followed with a layup for Georgia, but Carter and Vanover had back-to-back baskets and East had a three-point play in the final second as Missouri closed within 31-30 at halftime.

The Tigers, who trailed by as many as 12, used a 20-4 run spanning both halves to take a 43-35 lead with 14:14 remaining. Missouri stayed in front until Hill's 3-pointer with 1:43 remaining gave the Bulldogs a 60-59 lead.

East, who became the first Tiger in 33 years to score at least 20 points in seven consecutive games entering the tournament, scored nine.

Missouri was the worst rebounding team during an 0-18 conference season, but the Tigers outrebounded Georgia 42-32.

Missouri and Georgia have played four times in the tournament with each team winning twice.

Georgia guard RJ Melendez (15) goes up for a shot as Missouri forward Noah Carter (35), left, and center Connor Vanover (75) defend during the first half of a NCAA college basketball game at the Southeastern Conference, Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Georgia guard Blue Cain (0) goes up for a shot against Missouri center Connor Vanover (75) and guard Sean East II (55) during the first half of a NCAA college basketball game at the Southeastern Conference, Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Georgia head coach Mike White talks to his players from the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri at the Sotheastern Conference tournament Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Georgia guard Justin Hill (11) passses the ball around Missouri forward Aidan Shaw (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Sotheastern Conference tournament Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Georgia guard Justin Hill (11) tries to work his way past Missouri guard Nick Honor (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Sotheastern Conference tournament Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Georgia head coach Mike White reacts on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri at the Sotheastern Conference tournament Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Missouri guard Tamar Bates (2) drives between Georgia guards Noah Thomasson (3) and Blue Cain (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Sotheastern Conference tournament Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Georgia forward Jalen DeLoach (23) keeps the all in bounds as Missouri forward Aidan Shaw (23) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Sotheastern Conference tournament Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Missouri head coach Dennis Gates directs his players on the floor during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia at the Sotheastern Conference tournament Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Missouri guard Tamar Bates (2) has his shot blocked by Georgia forward Jalen DeLoach (23) as Noah Thomasson (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Sotheastern Conference tournament Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Georgia center Russel Tchewa (54) and Missouri center Connor Vanover (75) vie for the opening tip off during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Sotheastern Conference tournament Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Georgia guard Blue Cain (0) fouls Missouri guard Sean East II (55) as he tries to steal the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Sotheastern Conference tournament Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Missouri guard Tamar Bates (2) drives past Georgia guard Noah Thomasson (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Sotheastern Conference tournament Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

