Georgia employers flash strength as they hire more workers in April

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia employers were hiring strongly in April, adding the most jobs to their payrolls in more than two years, as the state's job market showed continued strength.

The number of workers on payrolls in the state — the top labor market measure for many economists — rose by more than 35,000, hitting yet another monthly record at 4.99 million. That's the strongest monthly increase since October 2021, leaving payrolls 90,000 higher than in April 2023.

Unemployment stayed anchored at 3.1% for the fourth month in a row in April, near a record low for the state. That's barely lower than April 2023, when 3.2% of Georgia workers said they were jobless according to a survey of workers that is separate from the payroll survey.